New York Mets

The Mets Police
49244777_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the mystery that is Mets Fan Fest

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

I was poking around the Mets Fan Fest website to see if they provided any more details for their sold out event, and did not see anything new such as which players are coming (should be JDG and Pete, both in town that night for awards dinner.) I did...

Tweets