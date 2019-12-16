New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: A blockbuster trade idea with the Brewers for Josh Hader and more
by: John Guarneri — Fansided: Rising Apple 11m
Josh Hader is the big fish the New York Mets could look to acquire from the Milwaukee Brewers, but there are others who could help improve the 2020 team. T...
Tweets
-
Mets Designate Stephen Nogosek For Assignment https://t.co/froppa8bXxBlogger / Podcaster
-
To make room for Rick Porcello, the Mets designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment.Welcome to the big 🍎! We’ve signed RHP Rick Porcello (@RickPorcello) to a one-year deal. #Mets More info: https://t.co/TM1ar9mHej https://t.co/sYXi7kLiWVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Welcome to the big 🍎! We’ve signed RHP Rick Porcello (@RickPorcello) to a one-year deal. #Mets More info: https://t.co/TM1ar9mHejOfficial Team Account
-
New Post: How Does Rick Porcello’s Pitch Mix Need to Change in 2020? https://t.co/1XXQtRU0fg #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The contracts have yet to be signed, but that should be done by the end of the week https://t.co/WogfzGrn3ABlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have designated Stephen Nogosek for assignment to make room for Rick Porcello on the 40-man roster.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets