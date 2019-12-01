New York Mets

Mets Merized
49251471_thumbnail

Joe and Evan to Replace Francesa in Afternoon Drive on WFAN

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 2m

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts will replace the semi-retired Mike Francesa on afternoon drive from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on WFAN. 'Joe and Evan', as t

Tweets