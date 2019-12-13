New York Mets
Mets sign RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 13, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed All-Star right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza has been designated for...
