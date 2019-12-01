New York Mets

Mets Merized
48987489_thumbnail

Rick Porcello Is One Of Us – A Lifelong Mets Fan

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 1m

The Rick Porcello deal is official.We all knew that the right-handed pitcher hails from New Jersey, but what we all did not know was that he grew up as a Mets fan.He stated all of this, and

Tweets