New York Mets

The Mets Police
49265495_thumbnail

Apologies to my good friends the @mets who of course sent me the Porcello Press Release

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

My apologies to my good friends the @Mets who I razzed earlier today when I thought they hadn’t sent me a press release.  That was my error, and of course my friends the Mets HAD sent me the release at 2:01pm.  It turns out my gmail account wasn’t...

Tweets