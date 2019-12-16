New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Celebrating Jose Reyes Field!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Hey great job by Jose Reyes (and by @montmets for putting this on my radar) that Jose Reyes did indeed remember from where he came! (See earlier post about Rick Porcello for reference here). But (Reyes) shares liberally with family and friends and...
Tweets
-
For the past couple years we've been including a game patch with the away game t-shirts/tickets. Would you be down for a package that includes a special cap for one of outings? Was thinking maybe for LA on 8/8. That'll be our last park to close out the NL.Super Fan
-
First Data Field should be ready to host the Mets this spring https://t.co/bn74vKLeoMTV / Radio Network
-
RT @AMBS_Kernan: My Column. Wheels Up https://t.co/Iy17TZ7lczBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDailyNews: Rick Porcello had his sights set on the Mets when he became a free agent. https://t.co/79vJIIe89PBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @incarceratedbob: Could be Mets and Phillies battling for Betances unless Rays jump in fray with nice offer https://t.co/P06mMiiDvGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey, Google. You're being evil. The audio from this ad literally took over my phone and made it unsuable for five minutes. A radio ad a few weeks ago did the same thing. What a weird little quirk, right?Open Gmail without lifting a finger. Just say #HeyGoogleBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets