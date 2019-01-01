New York Mets

New York Mets Trade Rumors: Willson Contreras

by: Vincent Rapisardi Unbiased Sports Network 4m

The latest New York Mets trade rumors regarding Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets are a team that could make a push in a potential trade for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras....

