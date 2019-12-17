New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumors: Dellin Betances could choose between Flushing and Philly
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 13m
The latest New York Mets rumors report the team is still looking at free agent reliever Dellin Betances. However, the Philadelphia Phillies are also a favo...
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention: Authors Panel Announced. https://t.co/45wVb4SBfLBlogger / Podcaster
-
-TheMediagoon.com: Queens Baseball Convention Poster https://t.co/EjkhjieiXDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DJPhatPat: Hey I’m doing my thing (wrestling) at @CreateAPro Friday, on Long Island. You should come!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jjburkeesq: This is very cool! https://t.co/4oGObeVQPFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nancyandmj: Need a gift for a Mets fan? How about a ticket to the @QBConvention? It's a guaranteed good time. https://t.co/scBZWE7jzaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Jaffe writes about the Hall of Fame resume of Andruw Jones. https://t.co/X776ITORSABeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets