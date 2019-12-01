New York Mets

Mets Merized
Report: Dellin Betances to Mets is “Not Likely”

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 10m

Jon Heyman of MLB Network updates his own report on free agent right-handed reliever Dellin Betances, he is now "not likely" to sign with the Mets.Both Heyman and Jack Curry of YES, reported l

