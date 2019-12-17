New York Mets

The Mets Police
49277815_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: is Gary Cohen secretly Mr. Freeze?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I am running late this morning because it is icier than Gary Cohen commenting about a Daniel Murphy base running mistake. This all made me wonder if Gary is secretly Mr. Freeze? Now, I don’t think Gary is Mr. Freeze, but on the...

Tweets