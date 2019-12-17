New York Mets DFA reliever Stephen Nogosek

Nick brings up a good point. However Soccer on 4/26, Mets aren’t home until 5/1. Soccer 7/25..Mets host Baseball Yankees 7/28. Or we could all stop being thickheaded and play these in Harrison.

NPiRSprtz LG2010OP @ metspolice The grounds crew's gonna be working overtime to make sure the turf's in good shape btn. the #Mets & now NYCFC. Not to mention concerts that'll take place as well!!!