New York Mets

Mets 360

Checking to see if Wilson Ramos improved defensively in the second half

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 24s

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, my opinion was that signing Wilson Ramos was the best move of the offseason for Brodie Van Wagenen. It seemed much better than paying the freight for J.T. Rea…

Tweets