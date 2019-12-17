New York Mets

The Mets Police
49283399_thumbnail

NYCFC moves four 2020 matches to the Citi Field pitch

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Looks like the NYCFC’s aka The SoccerYankees are getting along with our old pals The Wilpons. The SoccerYankees have moved four matches from Fake New Yankee Stadium, a terrible venue for soccer, to Citi Field, also a terrible venue for soccer. It’s...

Tweets