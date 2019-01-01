New York Mets

Rick Porcello turned down longer and larger offers to sign with Mets: Report

Rick Porcello said Monday that he had his 'eyes set' on the Mets when free agency began, and he reportedly turned down longer and larger offers in order to make becoming a Met a reality.

