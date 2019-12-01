New York Mets

Mets Merized
49286436_thumbnail

MLB News: Dellin Betances Looking for One-Year, $10 Million Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 32s

Free agent reliever Dellin Betances is reportedly looking for a one-year, $10 million deal according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Betances is looking to bet on himself after a disappointing 2019

Tweets