MLB Rumors: Rick Porcello Turned Down Bigger Deals To Sign With Mets
by: Lauren Campbell — NESN 1m
Rick Porcello had a rough 2019 season with the Boston Red Sox, but that didn't stop other teams from reportedly…
The ageless middle infielder. The gracefully shifting right fielder. The guy whose bruises didn’t knock the smile off his face. And more from Chapter Eight of The Top 100 Mets of the 2010s. https://t.co/ZsMrN1cJpdBlogger / Podcaster
Asking price for Dellin Betances ... too steep for #Mets? https://t.co/78xIlX7WBLBlogger / Podcaster
“I can’t get stale and bored and do the same thing over and over. In order to excel in this business, you have to constantly evolve.” https://t.co/VCF3RHtBmMBlogger / Podcaster
Rick Porcello reportedly turned down longer and larger offers to sign with the Mets https://t.co/E0rDq0xZx8TV / Radio Network
Donaldson derby. Lindor, Betts and Bryant. Evaluations of signings so far. #BigTimeBaseball @RDCSports with @bendavisnbcsRDC Sports Insider @JonHeyman joins Ben Davis for a special offseason episode of Big Time Baseball! ⚾ Biggest Moves So Far ⚾ Top Remaining Free Agents ⚾ New Managers ⚾ Astros Scandal https://t.co/4UXUmiCA82Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ZHBuchanan: Josh Barfield will take over as farm director. He was the assistant under Bell. https://t.co/jEwIeaGopZBlogger / Podcaster
