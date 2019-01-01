New York Mets

Metsblog
49144325_thumbnail

With Mets reportedly 'nowhere near done' this offseason, what could be next?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

So far this offseason, the Mets have added a part-time center fielder when they need a full-time one, two buy-low starting pitchers on one-year deals, and have not yet added an external pitcher to a bullpen that was their downfall in 2019.

Tweets