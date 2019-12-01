New York Mets

Mets Merized
49293639_thumbnail

What’s Left for the Mets?

by: Michael Marino Mets Merized Online 6m

What’s Left for the Mets?Who do I predict won’t be on this roster come opening day?Jed Lowrie, Dom Smith, Tomas Nido What holes does this roster have?CF (ish), RP, Backup Catcher

Tweets