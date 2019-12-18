New York Mets

The Mets Police
49304226_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets? No Mets.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Did yesterday even happen?  All the searches for “Mets” turn up the same exact articles form yesterday. I wrote about why you should come to the Queens Baseball Convention on January 18th. The SoccerYankees NYCFC moved four games...

Tweets