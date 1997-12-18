New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rick Porcello Believes Mets Bring Him Closer To World Series Return
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 5m
Rick Porcello spoke with Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray on WFAN to discuss his decision to sign with the New York Mets.Growing up in New Jersey and as a Mets fan certainly would have been a conv
Tweets
-
Happy 38th Birthday, Jeremy Accardo. The #Mets named Accardo their pitching strategist in June, & he’s returning in 2020 as the assistant pitching coach. @MetsMerized #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Didn't shop yet? Nervous that the delivery won't show up in time? (we're still shipping daily, but then at the mercy of the post office from there) Come by on Friday/Monday! https://t.co/ELpy32gEnVSuper Fan
-
Bumgarner did match JA Happ in AAV howeverBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @fangraphs: The Three Batter Minimum Rule Barely Matters https://t.co/kjsoVzeie4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bumgarner surely is happy to be in AZ but sounded frustrated teams looked at 200-IP/year legacy as negative. Can’t say I blame him. He has lower ERA and higher WAR than Strasburg and Cole (and falls between them in age) yet Strasburg got 3 times more $ and Cole 4 times more.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD-12/18/1997: The @Mets dealt Fletcher Bates & Scott Comer to the Florida Marlins for lefty reliever Dennis Cook. I had the privilege of interviewing Cook for @MetsMerized back in 2018. @cookie42dennis #Mets #LGM https://t.co/4dhrBmck23Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets