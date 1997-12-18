New York Mets

nj.com
49310165_thumbnail

Future Hall of Famer for hire: Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia looking for next job in broadcasting - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Former New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia retired following the 2019 season. His 19-year MLB career included 11 seasons in the Bronx, helping the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

Tweets