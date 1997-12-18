New York Mets

Mets Merized
49310616_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Dodgers Engaged in Mookie Betts Trade Talks

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Dodgers Eyeing BettsBob Nightengale of USA Today heard that the Los Angeles Dodgers have talked to the Boston Red Sox about a deal that would land them Mookie Betts.Nightengale notes that

Tweets