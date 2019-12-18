New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets say farewell to the final leftover from the 2017 Addison Reed trade
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
The 2017 trade deadline deal that sent Addison Reed from the New York Mets to the Boston Red Sox didn't have much of an impact on any club. Recently, the M...
Tweets
-
Career stats: Cole: 28.8 fWAR, 3.22 xFIP 1.13 WHIP, 21.1 K-BB% deGrom: 31.5 fWAR. 3.04 xFIP 1.05 WHIP, 22.5 K-BB% For me, it’s deGrom. But it is fun to have two of the best pitchers in the sport playing in the same city. #MetsdeGrom or Cole: Who is the ace of New York? https://t.co/c1ElKw62v3Blogger / Podcaster
-
this tweet proves the phrase “there’s no such thing as a dumb question” wrongdeGrom or Cole: Who is the ace of New York? https://t.co/c1ElKw62v3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Apropos of nothing . . . orange is the most underrated baseball logo/jersey color. Astros, Giants, Mets, Orioles, TigersBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Odell's future with Browns: 'I didn't buy a house here to sell it'https://t.co/qMW5cWuSs6 viaBlogger / Podcaster
-
T7LA HOME MEMBERS: Check your e-mail ASAP. A lot of important details in there, and we need your custom jersey information by this weekend. Hit up those that sit around you for us if ya don't mind. Thanks! @The7LineArmySuper Fan
-
RT @thePeteyMac: If we survive the squall, I'll be hosting on the FAN again tonight from 10-2. First impressions of Gerrit Cole and his sign. @DPLennon at 10:40 on the clean-shaven ace and what's left to do for the Mets and Yanks.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets