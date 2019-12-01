New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It's Definitely NOT April Fool's!!!
by: David Rubin — Mack's Mets 3m
Howdy, loyal Mack's Mets readers- I've been away awhile, and so much has happened in my absence! Let's see...The Knicks are the best team i...
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: A little @QBConvention animation. https://t.co/n8mHhRMw4BBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Miss_Met: yeah well I plan on winning the lottery and retiring to a tropical island somewhere. I’m motivated. Don’t count me out https://t.co/ybrSjvJtDhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey my fellow @the7line and @The7LineArmy folks.. Have you bought your tickets for @QBConvention 2020 yet? https://t.co/uOOGR5YJeY #T7LA #T7L #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mediagoon: @metspolice @Mets I told you I wasn't going to renew. I am even on that Mets Fan Advisory board thing and I didn't renew. The Security and backpack stuff was icing on the cake.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsTeamStore: 🎁 RT TO WIN 🎁 Retweet and follow us for your chance to win this @Pete_Alonso20 @CitiField exclusive bobblehead. #Mets #LGM https://t.co/6i5PqRmQ6mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets