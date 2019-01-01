New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43726069_thumbnail

Teams reportedly inquiring about Yoenis Cespedes trade after contract restructure

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 14m

Yoenis Cespedes reached an agreement with the New York Mets this week to significantly lower his salary for 2020, and that could result in the team being able to trade the veteran outfielder. Cespedes has reportedly taken a pay cut of roughly $20...

Tweets