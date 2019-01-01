New York Mets

Metsblog
43253612_thumbnail

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes says he can hit 52 homers in 2020: 'I'm gonna go out with a bang this year'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

As Yoenis Cespedes continues to prepare for the 2020 season after recently agreeing to an amended contract, he is confident in being able to not only return, but make an impact.

Tweets