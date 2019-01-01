New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes says he can hit 52 homers in 2020: 'I'm gonna go out with a bang this year'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
As Yoenis Cespedes continues to prepare for the 2020 season after recently agreeing to an amended contract, he is confident in being able to not only return, but make an impact.
Tweets
-
I think not.@michaelgbaron @starwars hi michael can you not do the countdown to spring training reporting until maybe like 50 days until. it was just really depressingBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Jaguars did not give him the chance to step down https://t.co/poktvkllpCBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Red Sox paid a higher tax rate because they were second-time offenders.Blogger / Podcaster
-
One goal. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: One interesting effect of Yoenis Céspedes' contract restructuring: the Mets have had teams reach out the past week regarding his availability in trades, according to a source. Nothing close or imminent or even all that likely, but some initial conversations have taken place.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As we all brace ourselves to be disappointed by The Rise of Skywalker, I think perspective is important. So let's all take a moment to contemplate the cinematic brilliance of the Star Wars Holiday Special. Luke wearing eyeliner, the Jefferson Starship cameo (1/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets