New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Seth Lugo was ‘disappointed’ in Mets’ two big offseason moves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
To Seth Lugo, the notion the Mets have six starting pitchers for five rotation spots is incorrect. Lugo says it’s actually at least seven starters for five spots. The right-handed reliever admits he
Tweets
-
Seth Lugo is "disappointed" in the Mets' offseason pitching moves and still wants a chance to start https://t.co/06djyDCsRaTV / Radio Network
-
Overrated and Over-hated: a plea for nuance https://t.co/mDMJOd2z6CBlogger / Podcaster
-
As @Buster_ESPN noted, #Yankees have mulled free agent Joe Panik as versatile/lefty bat option. Hear mutual interest. Nothing appears imminent. Panik grew up in Dutchess County (still lives there in offseason) as a huge NYY/Jeter fan.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Best wishes to Chris, a great guy.Former Boston Globe sportswriter (and current Calgary Flames asst GM) Chris Snow was diagnosed with ALS. Wife Kelsie, former sportswriter who covered Twins, wrote a magnificent letter that contains hope. ALS can be genetic; many in Chris’s family had it. Think good thoughts. https://t.co/zhFx9dGGuNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
ICYMI, @Pete_Alonso20 has ended two-year reign of @TheJudge44 atop our annual list of NY sports stars. At least Judge has played for an NY team. Nos. 3 and 5 on our list have not. Yet. #Mets https://t.co/NUuozdQA1hBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ByRobertMurray: #Indians’ Mike Clevinger drawing trade interest, sources said. Among teams with interest: #Dodgers, #Padres. Asking price said to be “crazy high.”Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets