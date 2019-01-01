New York Mets

Seth Lugo 'disappointed' with Mets' pitching moves, still wants to be an 'ace'

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said multiple times earlier this offseason that Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman were options for the 2020 starting rotation. Then he signed Michael Wacha. The next day, he signed Rick Porcello.

