New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Eduardo Perez sheds more light on conversation with Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: 'He's driven to play again'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Cespedes will be in the final year of his four-year contract that originally was worth $110 million, and he'll be motivated to earn a new deal as a free agent next winter.
Tweets
-
Dak plans on playing https://t.co/43dvPUw2a1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsblog: Eduardo Perez sheds more light on conversation with Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: 'He's driven to play again' https://t.co/Sgho4HTHNL https://t.co/4tpvBzTOxlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Kevin Willard says Myles Powell won't be back anytime soon. Ruled out Sunday and most likely Big East opener against DePaul. #shbbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Eduardo Perez gives more context to his discussions with Yoenis Cespedes (via @nynjharper) https://t.co/0BuJ6gQLtQTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Seton Hall stuns No. 7 Maryland in early-season statement win #shbb https://t.co/uS4jggPyB2 via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
How many games does Cespedes play for the Mets in 2020?Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets