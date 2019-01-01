New York Mets

Metsblog
49360191_thumbnail

Eduardo Perez sheds more light on conversation with Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: 'He's driven to play again'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Cespedes will be in the final year of his four-year contract that originally was worth $110 million, and he'll be motivated to earn a new deal as a free agent next winter.

Tweets