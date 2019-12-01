New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Latest on Yankees’ pursuit of Kyle Schwarber; Mookie Betts to Dodgers for Corey Seager? Updates on Francisco Lindor, Dallas Keuchel, Josh Donaldson, more - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6m
The latest baseball news includes updates on trade talks involving Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Tweets
-
RT @Incarceratedcc: Need last minute gift idea! Check out @QBConvention these guys have been brining Mets fans the best experience I have ever been seen ⚾️🔸🔹⚾️🔸🔹⚾️🔸🔹⚾️ This year should be the best yet! @Mediagoon @PSLToFlushing @dave_majo @dtwohig @20Hojo Follow them and buy your tickets 🎟 https://t.co/xhzdu3jUYvMinors
-
RT @vasdrimalitis: Jacob deGrom: - 2 Cy Young Awards - 34.9 career bWAR - 2.62 career ERA - Can grow a beard whenever he wants, looks good Gerrit Cole: - 0 Cy Young Awards - 24.0 career bWAR - 3.22 career ERA - Can no longer grow a beard, looks like a doofusBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Hey @metspolice, I stuck to my word and didn't ren... https://t.co/auK43ydxXFBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: A little @QBConvention animation. https://t.co/n8mHhRMw4BBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Incarceratedcc: Need last minute gift idea! Check out @QBConvention these guys have been brining Mets fans the best experience I have ever been seen ⚾️🔸🔹⚾️🔸🔹⚾️🔸🔹⚾️ This year should be the best yet! @Mediagoon @PSLToFlushing @dave_majo @dtwohig @20Hojo Follow them and buy your tickets 🎟 https://t.co/xhzdu3jUYvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets