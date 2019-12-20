New York Mets

The Mets Police
49377950_thumbnail

Is the bear on the Mets holiday greeting wearing a Yankees fashion cap???!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Oh my… In local news, the #Mets sent their fans a holiday greeting email with a polar bear wearing a Yankees logo. Happy holidays I guess. pic.twitter.com/FVeQRStbkK — Randy Medina™ (@ReadTheApple) December 20, 2019   Now one COULD argue that the NY...

Tweets