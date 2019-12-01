New York Mets

Mets Merized
49379792_thumbnail

Red Sox Claim Chris Mazza Off Waivers From Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Red Sox have claimed right-hander Chris Mazza off waivers from the Mets.The Mets had designated Mazza for assignment last Friday when they made the si

