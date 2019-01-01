New York Mets
Chris Mazza claimed by Red Sox, Stephen Nogosek outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
RHP Chris Mazza has been claimed off Mets waivers by the Boston Red Sox, while fellow RHP Stephen Nogosek managed to clear waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced on Friday.
The Indians "repeatedly" asked the Mets for Jeff McNeil in trade talks for Francisco Lindor https://t.co/R4KUS7tCD3TV / Radio Network
