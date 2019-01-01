New York Mets

Metsblog
Chris Mazza claimed by Red Sox, Stephen Nogosek outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

RHP Chris Mazza has been claimed off Mets waivers by the Boston Red Sox, while fellow RHP Stephen Nogosek managed to clear waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced on Friday.

