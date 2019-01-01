New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Which of the remaining free agents could fit in the New York Mets’ roster?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 16m
Lots of players are still unenployed, and while the New York Mets are almost set, they could look to add a couple of free agents
Tweets
-
Kinsler retires one hit shy of 2,000.Ian Kinsler is retiring, but will remain with the #Padres in front-office capacity, sources tell The Athletic. Kinsler is still owed $4.25M on his contract, and will work out a financial settlement with the club. Full story coming shortly.Blogger / Podcaster
-
“He was just dead stuck on the Mets.” https://t.co/SV4RVl5hDz via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Agreed. I think this is the best #Mets minor league coverage you can get in one spot in person. We will have about an hour to talk all things Mets minors and we will surely make time to answer questions from the audience@PSLToFlushing @QBConvention @mikemayerMMO @Jacob_Resnick Congrats! Couldn’t ask for a better group!Minors
-
The Heat rookies are rolling https://t.co/uU5Hx1xeiIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why Dave Gettleman isn’t going anywhere — now on @TMKSESPN @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
Happy Birthday to the captain, David Wright! Thanks for all the memories! Number five belongs in the rafters. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets