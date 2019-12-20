New York Mets

New York Post
Steve-cohen-mets-owner-hedge-fund-sac

Steven Cohen had a one-track mind for owning the Mets: Reggie Jackson

by: Mike Puma New York Post 16s

He’s only had eyes for the Mets. As Steve Cohen’s negotiations have continued with the Sterling partners that would leave him as the majority owner of the Mets, a famous friend of the billionaire

Tweets