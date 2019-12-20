New York Mets

The Mets Police
49382933_thumbnail

Mets: The Animated Adventures looks pretty sick!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36s

Hey looks like the Mets are rolling out a new animated series that looks pretty great!   OK I cheated, that last one there is old.   And Todd does not appear to be a New York Met these days.  The first three images are from the groovy Mets Holiday...

Tweets