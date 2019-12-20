New York Mets

Call To The Pen
49383799_thumbnail

Yankees, Mets: Ranking the best starting rotation in New York City

by: Manny Gómez Fansided: Call To The Pen 2m

This offseason, the New York Yankees bolstered their rotation by adding Gerrit Cole. In Queens, the New York Mets added two arms of their own. So, who has ...

Tweets