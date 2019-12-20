New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets decline Francisco Lindor possibility once Jeff McNeil’s name surfaces (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 4m
The New York Mets' are looking to upgrade the roster, but won't entertain Francisco Lindor if Jeff McNeil is involved.
Tweets
-
There'll be some rotational reconfiguring in Brooklyn https://t.co/BtY1xYogR2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Does a deal get done? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/9kpynRg7k6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Reminiscing about the good times @CliffFloyd30 had in Flushing #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/QZAHcOfYOqBlogger / Podcaster
-
A #Mets minor league catcher to watch #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/QqFXmvwFTrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso became the new home run king at first base for the #Mets. Who holds the single-season record at the other 8 positions? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/XQ8xg8TRUaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who makes history in 2020? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/rIqHwsWbNTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets