by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 22m

Yankees great Derek Jeter headlines the 18 first-time candidates on the 2020 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot, which includes holdovers Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Larry Walker and Curt Schilling.

