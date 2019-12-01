New York Mets

Mets Merized
49396852_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Backup Catcher Market Gets Thinner

by: Steve Schaeffler Mets Merized Online 4m

Betts and Lindor could both be dealtBuster Olney of ESPN is reporting that a high-ranking executive is predicting that both Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor will be traded by their perspec

Tweets