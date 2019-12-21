I do not trade McNeil+ for Lindor. I’m willing to die on this hill. McNeil is a plus defender at 3B and at least scratch at 2B/LF/RF and put up 4.6 WAR and isn’t a FA until 2024.

Tim Healey Mets engaged with Indians on Francisco Lindor, sources said, and Indians asked repeatedly about Jeff McNeil. Not sure of other names exchanged, but that seemed like just about a non-starter for the Mets. (Also worth noting: Mets inquire on about every big name you can think of.) https://t.co/rketAAQWCY