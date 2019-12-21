New York Mets
Nolan Arenado standing out as Mets blockbuster trade candidate
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4m
Let’s discuss three confluences: 1. The Mets just escaped a sizable portion of the $29.5 million owed Yoenis Cespedes for 2020. They have a large financial backbone coming if Steve Cohen is approved
According to the AP, Yoenis Cespedes's base salary for 2020 is $6M. He can make $20M with 650 PA's. If he doesn't start season on IL due to foot or ankle injury his base pay rises to $11M. $250K incentive for 200,250,275 PA's. $500K for 300,350,375,400 PA's. (cont)Minors
Lots of incentive for Cespedes - can he physically do it ? #MetsReport: Cespedes' salary for '20 cut by $23.5M https://t.co/jJIxaWKXCE https://t.co/bLWOvd4XUcBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Tim Tebow Entering Most Important Season in Pro Career https://t.co/brUFf1W0oM #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Report: Cespedes' salary for '20 cut by $23.5M https://t.co/jJIxaWKXCETV / Radio Network
Lias Andersson wants out https://t.co/KARCjf8T4qBlogger / Podcaster
Going down to the wire in quarters. I’m in dead heat.RESULTS FROM ROUND OF 32 https://t.co/aLQKfWBQTHBeat Writer / Columnist
