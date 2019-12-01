New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes Guaranteed $6 Million in 2020
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 17m
Ronald Blum of the Associated Press is reporting that, as part of the settlement agreed to between the New York Mets and Yoenis Cespedes, the outfielder will only have a $6 million base salary for
Tweets
-
The latest details on Yoenis Cespedes' contract https://t.co/NhlNtWenucTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ChuckJohnson56: Only one reason Cespedes (and the PA) agreed to a pay cut...because the Mets agreed to trade him. He lied to the team about his injury and the Mets know it. Mutual agreement to settle the grievance. Give and take. Two sides to every deal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
They say if you’re good at something you shouldn’t do it for free. So ... who knows Stevie Cohen’s @@OmarMinayaFan I really hope someone close to Cohen reads your twitter so that you become Mets GM (or at least an advisor).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Faith and Fear in Flushing’s Top 100 Mets of the 2010s countdown approaches its apogee with the players who rank No. 10 through No. 2 for the decade. https://t.co/AI2mnacU4cBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEWS: Bart Scott couldn't wait to officially leave WFAN for ESPN https://t.co/bxFwHM6t6p via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Faith and Fear in Flushing’s Top 100 Mets of the 2010s countdown approaches its apogee with the players who rank No. 10 through No. 2 for the decade. https://t.co/AI2mnacU4cBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets