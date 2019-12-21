New York Mets

Newsday
49410213_thumbnail

Injury penalty could reduce Yoenis Cespedes' 2020 salary from $11 million to $6 million, source says | Newsday

by: Mike Rose and Tim Healey michael.rose@newsday.com, timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 21, 2019 6:39 PM Newsday 4m

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will earn $11 million as his base salary for the 2020 season, but there is an injury penalty that could knock it down to $6 million, a source confirmed. The Associated

Tweets