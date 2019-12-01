New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Chicago White Sox Sign Dallas Keuchel
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 5m
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Chicago White Sox have signed free agent LHP Dallas Keuchel. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports it will be a three-year deal worth between $54 - $56 million.
Tweets
-
RT @MLBNetwork: A star was born in Queens this year. @Pete_Alonso had the biggest breakout year of 2019! @Mets l #BreakoutPlayers https://t.co/DE0wEHgHuMOfficial Team Account
-
Dallas Keuchel has a new team https://t.co/qdexPLGqyYBlogger / Podcaster
-
We just wanted to take a second to give a special shoutout to our new friend Richie Andres from up in Buffalo. Richie is a 4th grader and die hard Mets fan who had multiple surgeries recently on his leg to treat MRSA.Super Fan
-
A reminder -- this take tossed at you while his wife is in labor. @ArtOfTheTakePodHow does a hospital cafeteria not offer ice cream sundaes? Totally missing a market.TV / Radio Personality
-
They own it again https://t.co/Qqh65Mmn5dBlogger / Podcaster
-
So @dcowan850 can attest to this ...Deion Sanders just said that "the Rams have no answer for Kerry Kittles." Damn straight they don't, because the former Villanova and New Jersey Nets star is dangerous in the open field, even if he's in his 40s. Deion, it's George and you're right. Rams have no answer for him.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets