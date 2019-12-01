New York Mets

MLB News: Chicago White Sox Sign Dallas Keuchel

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 5m

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Chicago White Sox have signed free agent LHP Dallas Keuchel. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports it will be a three-year deal worth between $54 - $56 million.

