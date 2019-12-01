New York Mets

MLB rumors: Yankees make bold cut; Dallas Keuchel signs for $55.5M; Angels' Shohei Ohtani mound return delayed? Massive pay cut for Mets' Yoenis Cespedes

by: Randy Miller | 10m

The latest baseball news includes info on an interesting Yankees' front-office decision plus details on Yoenis Cespedes' reworked contract, the Angels plans for Shohei Ohtani and new pacts for free agents Dallas Keuchel, Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron.

