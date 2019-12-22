New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Why Steve Cohen’s bid to become the new owner still has its bumps
by: Steve Malik — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
New York Mets fans are excited for Steve Cohen to take over as the owner. However, nothing is official yet and there's plenty of red tape to cut through. B...
Tweets
-
RT @THE_SamMaxwell: LIVE at 8pm ET, #FAFIF's @greg_prince joins @BTB_MikeII & myself for a special holiday edition of #AMetsianPodcast! We'll discuss #Mets moves made so far, what to do, if anything, on trade front & much more...JOIN US LIVE AT 8pm ET! call in at 646-787-1919 https://t.co/eCOPnqQ1IxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ready to call @UConnMBB vs New Hampshire on @SNYtv with @VinParise @CWilliamson44 @emacSNY @tarik4turner 12.30 preTV / Radio Personality
-
Rick Meinhold was a pitcher, coach, scout & analyst — and now he is the Mets’ “very data-driven” MiLB pitching coordinator. Jared Banner: “Ricky is ahead of the curve in terms of technology & data and whatever is coming up around the next corner.” Story: https://t.co/0E0OvZwFTwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The MetsIs there anything as beloved as the Star Wars franchise which has such a huge ratio of bad stuff to good stuff?Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MLB Sets Record with $10.7 Billion In Revenue For 2019 https://t.co/tJG9iM7kUl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Filling in for this handsome fella today on @RutgersMBB va. Lafayette at 1:00.@RUMAN79 You have The Great @ChrisCarlin todayTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets