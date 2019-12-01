New York Mets
MLB Sets Record with $10.7 Billion In Revenue For 2019
by: Michelle Ioannou
It is the 17th year in a row that MLB has seen a record increase in revenue, according to Forbes.MLB has been seeing gross revenue above $10 billion since 2017. Last year it was at $10.3 billion.
