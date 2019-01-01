New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Seth Lugo Year in Review
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 27m
The savior the New York Mets desperately need in the bullpen was the right arm of Seth Lugo. There were numerous issues in the bullpen.
Tweets
-
RT @J_Fort47: Mets Twitter. Please share. These are my in-laws that lost it all in a fire this week. Please Mets family help if you can #LGM . @Mets @metsthrowbacks @MetsAvenue @LosMets @MetsMerized @The7Line https://t.co/Xn0FR1bPqWBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets signed Mexican RHP Jhoxan Gudiño as an international free agent. He’s already hitting 92 mph as a 16-year-old, according to reports.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @J_Fort47: Mets Twitter. Please share. These are my in-laws that lost it all in a fire this week. Please Mets family help if you can #LGM . @Mets @metsthrowbacks @MetsAvenue @LosMets @MetsMerized @The7Line https://t.co/Xn0FR1bPqWBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@NYNJHarper's Mets All-Decade team https://t.co/sW0EJiN3VsTV / Radio Network
-
RT @spokaneindians: Currently, our alumni include: @NBA GM (Trajan Langdon) @NFL Tight End (Jordan Akins) @UW_Football HC (Jimmy Lake) @Mets Manager (Carlos Beltrán) Can any other @MiLB teams make a similar claim? 🤔 #GoSpo #GreatnessStartsHere x #GoSpo https://t.co/mcHLMKnM20Official League Account
-
Dear @netflix @hbo @PrimeVideo @hulu you guys have unlimited money, please make a show about Drizzt Do’Urden, nerdy young me’s favorite book character growing up. Prequel series first. Cc: @r_a_salvatoreBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets